Both sides in the Los Angeles Chargers-Dallas Cowboys preseason finale set for Saturday in Texas have gone through quite an ordeal to wrap up their respective preseasons.

On Monday, a Cowboys' player's hotel room caught fire out at training camp in Oxnard, CA. On Friday evening around 7:30 p.m. CT, several Chargers players and personnel were trapped in an elevator at the team's hotel, the Westin in downtown Dallas, per WFAA. Los Angeles released a statement announcing everyone trapped in the elevator was successfully rescued, one-by-one, by the Dallas Fire-Rescue.

"At approximately 7:30 p.m. CT Friday evening, several players and members of the Chargers traveling party were stranded in an inoperable elevator at the team hotel," the Chargers said in a statement. "Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the incident and subsequently assisted everyone from the elevator, one-by-one, through its ceiling panel and into an adjacent elevator. The Los Angeles Chargers thank Dallas Fire-Rescue for their quick response, professionalism and substantial efforts in ensuring everyone's safety."

The Chargers and Cowboys are set to kickoff their preseason finale in Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium at 3 p.m. C.T. on Saturday.