As last week's trade deadline approached, a number of teams tried in vein to acquire a receiver for the second half of the 2022 season. Among the receivers who received trade interest was Cardinals wideout DeAndre Hopkins, as several teams reached out to Arizona regarding a possible trade, according to NFL media.

The Cardinals were unwilling to trade Hopkins, who is back after missing the season's first six games after serving a league-mandated suspension. In his first two games, Hopkins caught 22 of 27 targets for 262 yards and a score. The three-time All-Pro caught 12 of 13 targets for 159 yards and a score in Arizona's 34-26 loss to the Vikings last Sunday, a loss that dropped the Cardinals to 3-5 through eight games.

Given that there was interest in him before the deadline, one would expect that teams will again reach out to Cardinals GM Steve Keim this offseason regarding a possible trade for Hopkins. Hopkins is signed through the 2024 season and is slated to make $19.45 million next season and $14.915 million during the final year of his current deal.

Hopkins was one of several wideouts whose name has been the subject of recent trade rumors. Broncos' wideouts K.J. Hamler and Jerry Jeudy, and former Steelers and current Bears wideout Chase Claypool were also at the forefront of trade rumors before the deadline. Claypool was ultimately the only receiver trade before the deadline, as the Bears gave up a second-round pick to acquire the three-year veteran. Kadarius Toney was also dealt before the deadline, as the Chiefs gave the Giants two future draft picks for the New York's former first-round pick.

With Hopkins still in Arizona, the Cardinals will try to dig themselves out of their current situation. Arizona is currently in last place in the NFC West and two games behind first-place Seattle. The Cardinals have three straight games on tap against divisional foes, including this Sunday's home matchup against the Seahawks.