Shane Tamura, the gunman who opened fire at a Midtown Manhattan building that houses the NFL's headquarters, killing four people in July, had low-stage CTE, the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said Friday. Tamura, 27, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after the July 28 rampage. Investigators believe he intended to reach the NFL's offices but entered the wrong elevator bank, ultimately carrying out the attack in other parts of the building.

"Following a thorough assessment and extensive analysis by our neuropathology experts, OCME has found unambiguous diagnostic evidence of Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, also known as CTE, in the brain tissue of the decedent. The findings correspond with the classification of low-stage CTE, according to current consensus criteria," The Office of Chief Medical Examiner said in a statement.

The shooting left four people dead: building security guard Aland Etienne, Blackstone executive Wesley LePatner, Rudin Management associate Julia Hyman and NYPD detective Didarul Islam.

Tamura, a former high school football player from California, left behind handwritten notes repeatedly mentioning the disease. "Study my brain please. I'm sorry," one note read, according to investigators.

Police also recovered a three-page letter in his pocket, stating, "The League knowingly concealed the dangers to our brains to maximize profits" and requesting that his brain be donated for research.

CTE is a degenerative brain disease linked to repeated head trauma, most commonly seen in athletes who play contact sports such as football, hockey and boxing. Symptoms can include memory loss, impaired judgment, mood disorders and aggression. It can only be definitively diagnosed after death.

Though Tamura never played beyond high school, his family has said he suffered from migraines, multiple concussions and mental illness.

His writings referenced Chris Nowinski, a leading CTE researcher, and echoed years of legal battles between former NFL players and the league over head injuries.

Experts cautioned against attributing Tamura's actions to the disease. "Whatever's in his brain is never going to be the reason for what happened," Nowinski told CBS New York. "Human behavior is far too complex for that."

Authorities say Tamura drove from Las Vegas to New York days before the attack. Carrying an M4 rifle, he opened fire in the Park Avenue lobby, killing Islam, a father of two with a third child on the way, as well as Etienne and LePatner. He then rode an elevator to the 33rd floor, where he fatally shot Hyman before killing himself. One NFL employee was among those injured but survived.