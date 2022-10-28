The hits keep coming to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On top of the team dropping to 3-5 on the season after falling to the Baltimore Ravens 27-22 on Thursday night, the team is now holding its breath for one of its pillars on defense. Star pass rusher Shaq Barrett is feared to have suffered a torn Achilles based on the initial exam, according to NFL Media.

"He has an Achilles right now," head coach Todd Bowles said postgame when asked about Barrett's status. "We'll wait for the MRI but it doesn't look good."

Barrett suffered the injury in the early stages of the third quarter on an 11-yard run by Gus Edwards. He needed assistance getting to the sideline and was eventually seen being carted to the locker room. He was also seen leaving the locker room on crutches and in a boot. Prior to going down, Barrett totaled four tackles (three for a loss) and a sack.

If those fears are realized, that'd likely put Barrett on the shelf for the remainder of the 2022 season and be a massive blow to a Buccaneers defense that has already seen plenty of injuries. Coming into Thursday night, Tampa Bay was already down cornerbacks Carlton Davis (hip) and Sean Murphy-Bunting (quad) along with safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion) and defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (foot).

Barrett is in the middle of a four-year, $72 million extension he signed with the Buccaneers in March 2021. Upon arrival in 2019, he's been a key piece to Tampa Bay's defensive front and has been named to two Pro Bowls, including last season where he recorded 10 sacks. Coming into Week 8, he had 27 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble, and five quarterback hits.