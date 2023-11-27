Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson may have let his emotions get the better of him after Sunday's overtime loss in Philadelphia.

Following that 37-34 overtime defeat, an altercation was caught on camera between a collection of Buffalo players and Eagles fans. Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips can be seen walking away from the sideline and toward the stands while he's jawing with a particular Eagles fan. Lawson then came into that altercation from Phillips' right and appeared to shove the fan. Bills players were quick to grab Lawson and escort him back to the sideline before the situation escalated further. Phillips also retreated toward the bench but continued to exchange verbal blows with the fan as Leonard Floyd ushered him back.

Security also intervened as the fan continued to shout back towards the Bills as they were departing the brief skirmish.

If the NFL does find that Lawson made contact with a fan in the stands, that could put the defensive end in the crosshairs of some sort of discipline as Buffalo enters its Week 13 bye and gears up for a Dec. 10 matchup against the Chiefs in Kansas City.

The overtime loss dropped the Bills to 6-6 on the season and they are currently the No. 10 seed in the AFC, outside of the playoff picture.