The New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers slogged through a 20-17 defensive slugfest Monday night in Charlotte, a contest in which the host Panthers lost the game and a key player. Carolina linebacker Shaq Thompson, a mainstay on the Panthers' defense since their Super Bowl run in 2015, had his leg rolled up on after making a tackle on Taysom Hill in the first half. The officials took a timeout in order for the training staff to evaluate him before he was carted off of the field.

Thompson never returned to the game, and now head coach Frank Reich confirmed that the 29-year-old, nine-year veteran suffered a fractured fibula injury. Reich delivered the news at his press conference on Tuesday.

"I am unfortunately able to confirm that it is a fractured fibula, and he did have a successful surgery this morning," Reich said Tuesday. "He is doing well, but he will likely miss the remainder of the season. Tough loss. He is obviously a great player and our emotional leader. I know our guys will pick it up for him, and I know he is behind us and supporting us in every way he can."

Thompson is the second-most tenured player on the now 0-2 Panthers behind only the team's 37-year-old long snapper J.J. Jansen, a 15-year vet who was been with the team since 2009.