Shaquem Griffin will be at the 2018 NFL Draft, says he has the entire nation behind him now
Griffin had a terrific combine performance and has seen his draft stock rise
Shaquem Griffin is one of the most intriguing prospects in this year's NFL Draft. Griffin has experience as both a defensive back and a linebacker. He has incredible speed and athleticism for both positions, and he's shown the ability to make plays behind the line of scrimmage as both a pass-rusher and run defender.
Griffin also only has one hand, as he was born with amniotic band syndrome and had his left hand amputated at the age of four. Despite that fact, he was able to become a top football prospect and excel during his career at UCF. He also bench-pressed 225 pounds an incredible 20 times at the NFL combine.
Taken in conjunction with his athletic testing, that performance helped raised Griffin's draft stock. As a result, the league has invited him to this year's draft in Dallas, which Griffin says he will attend.
Griffin knows that he's gotten a bump not only in draft stock, but in popularity and belief of executives, coaches, players, and fans around the league. "I was a guy who was under the radar and who they didn't believe in at first, but I feel like they're starting to believe now," Griffin said after his pro day workout, per the Orlando Sentinel. "I have the entire nation behind me now."
-
Teams that could land Odell Beckham
There's a few contenders and some other possible landing spots for the star receiver
-
Gurley: Odell in L.A. would be awesome
Trade speculation continues to swirl around the Giants' star wide receiver
-
Mock: Browns get a QB and the best DE
Plus, the Bills move up to No. 2 for their quarterback and the Giants replenish their talent...
-
Bell: I'm being painted as the villain
The Steelers running back seemingly isn't happy with his current situation in Pittsburgh
-
Garrett: Dak knows he needs to improve
Prescott is entering a pivotal 2018 after following his incredible rookie year with a down...
-
Jim Kelly's cancer surgery successful
The Hall of Famer is entering a significant time of recovery, according to his wife