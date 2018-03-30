Shaquem Griffin will be at the 2018 NFL Draft, says he has the entire nation behind him now

Shaquem Griffin is one of the most intriguing prospects in this year's NFL Draft. Griffin has experience as both a defensive back and a linebacker. He has incredible speed and athleticism for both positions, and he's shown the ability to make plays behind the line of scrimmage as both a pass-rusher and run defender.

Griffin also only has one hand, as he was born with amniotic band syndrome and had his left hand amputated at the age of four. Despite that fact, he was able to become a top football prospect and excel during his career at UCF. He also bench-pressed 225 pounds an incredible 20 times at the NFL combine.

Taken in conjunction with his athletic testing, that performance helped raised Griffin's draft stock. As a result, the league has invited him to this year's draft in Dallas, which Griffin says he will attend.

UCF LB Shaquem Griffin says that he’s been invited to the draft. Him not getting the combine invite seems like a long time ago. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 29, 2018

Griffin knows that he's gotten a bump not only in draft stock, but in popularity and belief of executives, coaches, players, and fans around the league. "I was a guy who was under the radar and who they didn't believe in at first, but I feel like they're starting to believe now," Griffin said after his pro day workout, per the Orlando Sentinel. "I have the entire nation behind me now."