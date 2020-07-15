Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Rob Gronkowski on reuniting with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay ( 1:39 )

Wednesday's franchise-tag deadline has come and gone, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers pass rusher Shaquil Barrett did not receive an extension. Barrett will play out the 2020 season on the franchise tag, but his camp is still confident that they will be able to strike a deal with the Buccaneers next offseason. Barrett's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, communicated this optimism during a Wednesday afternoon appearance on the NFL Network.

"There will not be a long-term deal at this time, but optimistic Shaq's future in Tampa long term," Rosenhaus said, via Ian Rapoport.

After spending five seasons with the Denver Broncos, Barrett signed a one-year contract with the Buccaneers ahead of the 2019 season. He then put together easily his best campaign, recording a career-high 58 combined tackles and a league-leading 19.5 sacks. Barrett had not recorded more than 5.5 sacks in a season with the Broncos, but defensive coordinator Todd Bowles was able to turn the former undrafted free agent into a legitimate star.

As for how much money Barrett will make on the tag in 2020, that's actually yet to be determined. Last week, he filed a grievance to be classified as a defensive end rather than an outside linebacker. This would boost the defender's salary by about $2 million, to $17.78 million.

Barrett has been clear in saying that he will play for the Buccaneers in 2020, and has always voiced his trust in the franchise to eventually work out a deal. If he is able to put together a season like he did in 2019, Barrett could become one of the highest-paid pass rushers in the league next offseason.