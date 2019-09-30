Shaquil Barrett's hot start could make him the top free agent this offseason; here's why teams should be interested

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett wasn't a sought after free agent this offseason, not signing a contract in the first wave of free agency. That's going to change after this year.

Not only has Barrrett been the best pass-rusher in the NFL through four games, the Buccaneers linebacker is in serious consideration for NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors. Barrett has been getting to the quarterback at an impressive rate, having nine sacks on the season. That output has reached historic proportions as Barrett is tied for the most sacks through the first four games of a season in NFL history with Mark Gastineau (1984), Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila (2001) and Kevin Greene (1998).

Barrett actually had an "off" day in Sunday's 54-40 win over the Los Angeles Rams, but still had a huge impact in the win. Barrett only had one sack, but also had a forced fumble, which was taken in for a touchdown by Buccaneers defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, and an interception which led to a Tampa Bay touchdown.

Through Week 4, Barrett's numbers are what many pass rushers would take in a 16-game season. Barrett has nine sacks, seven tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and an interception. In addition to leading the NFL in sacks and tackles for loss, Barrett is the first player since sacks became official in 1982 to record at least eight sacks and an interception in his team's first four games.

Barrett's impact on the Buccaneers defense has been tremendous. The Buccaneers are plus-3 in turnover margin this season after finishing minus-18 last year, quite a value for the team, given they signed Barrett to a one-year, $4 million deal.

Barrett is setting himself up for a massive payday this offseason, given his age (26) and production. A key piece of the Denver Broncos' Super Bowl defense, Barrett had 14 sacks and seven forced fumbles in 61 games with Denver (15 starts) as a situational pass rusher. Once Denver drafted Bradley Chubb, Barrett's playing time diminished as he moved on seeking a starting role. Barrett found that in Tampa Bay, showcasing to the NFL what he can do with regular snaps.

Now Barrett will likely cool off at some point, given the nature of the pass rusher. Gastineau used his hot start to set the NFL's sack record with 22 (since broken by Michael Strahan), having 13 sacks in his last 12 games. Greene finished with 15 sacks in 1998, only having six the rest of the year. Gbaja-Biamila finished with just 13.5, but he was not starting for the Packers in that 2001 season.

Time will tell what Barrett will end up with, but he's a contender to break Strahan's sack record (22.5). Four players this decade have reached 20 sacks with Houston Texans defensive end JJ Watt accomplishing the feat twice. A career year for Barrett already is leading toward a multi-year contract, but an historic year may make him one of the highest-paid defensive players in the league.

Winning NFL Defensive Player of the Year would certainly help Barrett become the most sought after free agent in the league, especially since he has yet to enter his prime. 2019 may just be the beginning of Barrett becoming one of the premier pass rushers.