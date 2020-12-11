The New York Giants pulled off one of the most shocking upsets of the NFL season in Week 13, defeating the Seattle Seahawks -- one of the favorites to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl. The loss was detrimental for Seattle as it took them out of the NFC West lead and hurt any hopes for the top seed in the conference.

Seattle is forced to regroup against the New York jets this week as a result, after losing to a Giants team the Seahawks should have easily defeated -- at least in the eyes of cornerback Shaquill Griffin.

"I just feel like we let that game kind of get the best of us, and we came in taking a team lightly. That's just being totally honest," Griffin said, via ESPN's Brady Henderson. "In this league, you can lose to anybody. It don't matter who it is. It don't matter if they lost every single game. You can lose to anybody in this league if you don't play right. And I feel like we took that game lightly, and I feel like the focus point now is just refocusing, treating every team the same, treating it like a championship game like we continue to preach about."

The Giants entered that game with Colt McCoy at quarterback -- who hadn't won a start since 2014 -- and a bottom-three offense in points scored and yards per game. They put up 290 yards -- 190 on the ground -- against a Seahawks run defense that allowed just 89.3 yards per game (third in the NFL) heading into the contest.

New York has been playing well of late in its four-game win streak, particularly on defense. The Giants have a +8 turnover margin (first in the NFL) and have allowed just 16.5 points per game (fourth in the league). Opponents have converted just 25% of third downs against the Giants, also the best in the league.

Even though the Giants are playing well, Griffin still felt the Seahawks took them lightly. An opportunity squandered.

"That team was not supposed to beat us. Let's just be totally honest," Griffin said. "They was not supposed to win that game, and we had to live with that. That's a taste in our mouths that no one never wants."