The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft came and went without commissioner Roger Goodell calling the name of former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. The son of NFL legend Deion Sanders is of course the most talked-about prospect in this draft class, and he will have to wait until Day 2 to find out where he will be playing at the next level.

Sanders was not at the draft site in Green Bay. Instead, he hosted a draft party in Canton, TX. Shots of the party were broadcasted on television as he continued his slide in the first round, but what was not broadcasted was what he told partygoers when the first round came to an end. A video of his message came via his brother:

"We all didn't expect this, of course," Sanders said. "But, I feel like with God, anything possible. Everything possible. And I feel like this happened, you know, for no reason. All this is is of course fuel to the fire and under no circumstance we all know this shouldn't have happened. But we understand we're onto bigger and better things, tomorrow is the day. We're gonna be happy regardless. Legendary."

2025 NFL Draft winners and losers from Round 1: Shedeur Sanders keeps dropping, Jaguars make shocking trade John Breech

Apart from falling out of the first round, Sanders also wasn't the second quarterback selected in the draft. Following Cam Ward going No. 1 overall to the Tennessee Titans, the New York Giants traded back into the first round with the Houston Texans at No. 25 overall to select Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart. There were rumblings Dart could go ahead of Sanders on Thursday, but it hurts even more that the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year has to wait until Friday to find out what his future holds.

The good news for Sanders is that a quarterback-needy team kicks off Round 2 with the Cleveland Browns at No. 33 overall. Could he be Deshaun Watson's replacement? We'll have to wait until 7 p.m. ET Friday to find out.