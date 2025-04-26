Through two days, the biggest story coming out of the NFL Draft is about the most notable player who has not been picked. Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, expected by many to be selected in the first round (even if they did not have a first-round grade on him, which was the case for many evaluators), has instead made it through three full rounds without coming off the board.

On Friday night, he seemed to think his wait was over. During a live-stream event hosted by Sanders, he got a call to a private phone number he set up and gave to only NFL personnel. The person on the other line claimed to be New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis and informed Sanders that the Saints would be taking him with their next pick.

After Sanders said that he'd been waiting for this, the person on the other end of the line instead reversed course and told Sanders that he would "have to wait a little longer," leaving Sanders and the rest of the people at the event confused. That's when Sanders began to think that something was up.

"I don't know what that was," he said. "Nobody got this number, though. Nobody. This is a private number."

It appears that not long after that call, the Saints actually did draft a quarterback, but it was Louisville's Tyler Shough. Sanders' father, Hall-of-Fame defensive back and Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, could be seen on the stream reacting to the pick and noting that the Saints "switched it up." At the very end of the video, Sanders questioned, "Who got that number," seeming to indicate that he and the other attendees of the event believed the call to be legitimate at the time.

Sanders later reacted to the apparent prank while speaking with another guest at the event. "Why get mad," he said. "They want you to have a certain type of reaction to it."

Shedeur Sanders falling in NFL Draft: Cowboys' Jerry Jones reveals what team thinks about Colorado QB Garrett Podell

Whatever you think about Sanders as a player, prospect or even person (and it stands to reason that most people reading this do not know all that much about him as a person beyond what they have read online or heard on TV), this is a cruel prank with no real justification. It's just mean. This is the supposed to be one of the biggest weekends of Sanders' life and it is going horribly, and to add to that pain, on purpose, is frankly pretty gross behavior.