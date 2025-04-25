The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft came and went Thursday, and arguably the biggest name of the entire pre-draft process was not called: Shedeur Sanders. Despite crowning himself the best quarterback in the class, arguing that teams would be "fools" not to trust him as a franchise-changing talent, the Colorado product proved too shaky of a prospect to warrant anyone's Day 1 investment. So what's next for the son of former NFL great Deion Sanders?

We'll find out soon enough. The second day of draft action, featuring Rounds 2-3, kicks off Friday at 7 p.m. ET. And a handful of teams still needing long-term quarterback options are armed with picks that could be used to stop Sanders' slide. Which of those teams is most likely to take a swing on Shedeur? It's possible Sanders could slide even further, as only one quarterback has been taken in the second round in the last three years, but a handful of clubs eyeing help under center also spent extensive time with Sanders in the lead-up to the draft.

Here are some of the likeliest landing spots for Sanders entering Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft:

Long shots

Day 2 picks: No. 45, No. 80

It's doubtful they'd use such a high pick on a quarterback just two years after spending No. 4 overall on Anthony Richardson, who's still just 22. Daniel Jones' addition as spendy summer competition means the pressure is on, though. If the New York Giants can crowd their room out of desperation, why can't Chris Ballard?

Day 2 picks: No. 50, No. 52, No. 82

Yes, they just paid big bucks to Sam Darnold as their new starter, swapping him in for Geno Smith. His contract is more expendable than initially advertised, however, and general manager John Schneider still has nine picks remaining in the draft. If he wants to add pocket-passing insurance, he can afford to do so.

Day 2 picks: No. 45, No. 90

Did you notice the Giants traded one spot ahead of the Rams when they moved back into Round 1 for Jaxson Dart? It might be nothing, but Matthew Stafford is 37, and Sean McVay could use a new point-guard project in the No. 2/3 slot after toying with Baker Mayfield and Carson Wentz as previous backups.

Day 2 picks: No. 83

If they really wanted Sanders to fill their gaping void at quarterback, they could've had him at No. 21, no questions asked. Instead, they chose to enter Day 2, where they have just one pick in Round 3, with Mason Rudolph still installed as the presumptive 2025 starter. Maybe Aaron Rodgers is their only hope, after all.

Favorites

Day 2 picks: No. 42, No. 73

We tend to believe the new regime when they speak of Justin Fields' promise, coming in on a one-year, prove-it deal after his pitstop with the Steelers. It's still a one-year prove-it deal, with nothing guaranteed beyond 2025. And we already know Sanders has the personality for the glitz and glamour of the New York spotlight.

Day 2 picks: No. 37, No. 68

Adding Ashton Jeanty with their first pick gives new quarterback Geno Smith -- and old pal Pete Carroll, the new coach -- another win-now weapon. Still, can minority owner Tom Brady resist pounding the table for Sanders, an apparent understudy, if he's available in Round 2 or (gasp) Round 3? Geno is 34, remember.

Day 2 picks: No. 40, No. 71, No. 93

They passed on Sanders at No. 9 overall, despite incumbent starter Derek Carr seemingly steering clear of the organization amid injury. That doesn't mean new coach Kellen Moore doesn't still need a quarterback, both for the short and long term. Sanders' pocket passing might appeal to Moore's more reined-in tendencies.

Day 2 picks: No. 33, No. 36, No. 67, No. 94

This one's simple: The Browns still badly need a signal-caller of the future, despite adding Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett as veteran competition. More importantly, they hold the cards to open Day 2, possessing two of the first four picks in Round 2. If they want Sanders, he's theirs. That's the burning question, though: Do they? At least stylistically, as a traditional pocket passer, Sanders would seem to fit coach Kevin Stefanski's system. And the Browns did plenty of work on Sanders in the pre-draft process, hosting him for a private workout.