In what must have been a truly challenging night for him, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders did enjoy a lighthearted moment with his older brother on Thursday night during the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Shilo Sanders, who played defensive back for Colorado and also eligible to be drafted, questioned his own NFL fate while finding a way to make his younger brother laugh on a night when he did not realize his dream of becoming a first-round pick.

"I don't even know what they're gonna do with me if they're doing you like this," Shilo told Shedeur. "If they're making him wait, oh buddy ... me?!"

While Shilo Sanders was probably just making light of the situation, the reality is he probably won't hear his name called during the draft as he is CBS Sports' 382nd-ranked prospect in this class. Since they are only 257 picks in the draft, Shilo Sanders likely won't be drafted unless there's a team out there that really likes him.

Yet if there's a team that wants him, they'll likely wait to sign Shilo Sanders as an undrafted free agent. Teams can begin reaching out to undrafted prospects the second after the final pick is made. Usually, all 32 NFL teams have signed the majority of their undrafted rookie class hours after the draft concludes. So while his brother is hoping to be drafted on Friday night, Shilo Sanders is surely hoping to find a team sometime early Saturday evening.

Shilo Sanders did put up decent numbers during his two seasons at Colorado. In 2023, he returned an interception for a score and also led the Pac-12 conference with four forced fumbles. Last season as a senior, Sanders tallied 67 tackles to go with a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and a sack.