Entering his second NFL season, Shedeur Sanders has a new coach as the Cleveland Browns hired Todd Monken on Wednesday. And when the two met this week, Monken made it clear to his new quarterback that he is very familiar with him as they shared a lighthearted moment at the team facility.

Monken spent the last three seasons as the offensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens. And after Sanders slipped all the way to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, a report surfaced that the Ravens were targeting Sanders at No. 141 overall, but the Colorado quarterback reportedly told the team he didn't want to get buried behind Lamar Jackson on the depth chart.

Monken let Sanders hear about it.

"Hey, we tried to draft your ass last year for God's sake!" Monken joked.

Although Sanders got his wish and was selected by the Browns at No. 144 overall, he began his career as a third-string quarterback behind veteran Joe Flacco and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel. Midway through the season, thanks to a trade of Flacco and an injury to Gabriel, Sanders got to make his NFL debut.

In eight games (including seven starts), Sanders completed 56.6% of his passes for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Despite an uneven rookie season, he was recently named to the Pro Bowl as a replacement player. One of Monken's first tasks with the Browns will be to evaluate Sanders and Gabriel as he tries to revive an offense that finished 31st in points per game (16.4) and passing yards per game (165.2).