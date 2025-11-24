Shedeur Sanders threw his first career NFL touchdown pass Sunday, sending a swing pass out to running back Dylan Sampson, who burst past the Raiders' defense 66 yards untouched.

Sanders made his NFL debut in Week 11, coming in for an injured Dillon Gabriel (concussion) in the second half against the Ravens and struggling. But given a week of preparation, Sanders looked much more prepared and poised. He completed a 52-yard pass to Isaiah Bond earlier in the game, a completion that had been Cleveland's longest of the year before the pass to Sampson above.

With the touchdown pass, Sanders also went over the 200-yard passing mark.

Crucially, Sanders has for the most part avoided mistakes. After throwing an interception and taking two sacks in just one half of action last week, Sanders had one interception and just one sack at the time of his touchdown throw.