Coming out of his fourth NFL start, Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders welcomes advice. Sanders recently delivered a 364-yard, three-touchdown against the Tennessee Titans, but Sunday's mistake-filled loss to the Chicago Bears was humbling for the rookie.

Sanders gleamed from a previous conversation with Jameis Winston that numbers are meaningless compared to wins and losses.

"I talked to Jameis a couple weeks ago after he threw for some crazy yards, but he said the most important thing is the wins," Sanders said. "Having that guidance and having that knowledge from a vet like him truly helped me understand it a little bit more. I always knew, of course, winning was the final goal. That's what everybody in this league tries to do, so you just got to focus on that."

Sanders, a fifth-round selection, became the Browns starter for the rest of the season. He is 1-3 as a starter since Dillon Gabriel suffered a concussion in Week 11 against the Baltimore Ravens.

"He's a young player that is making progress, like we've talked about all week," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said after his team's loss to the Bears. "I see it in games. I get to see it in practice. There's going to be ups and downs to young players, particularly the quarterback position. So we'll learn from it, and we'll be better next week."

Since struggling in his debut, Sanders showed signs of improvement prior to his three-interception performance. He led the Browns to a Nov. 23 win over the Las Vegas Raiders with 209 yards passing and a touchdown. And the aforementioned three-touchdown stat line against the Titans during a 31-29 loss flexed growth.

"In every situation, it's always going to be things you want to work on and get better," Sanders said after Sunday's loss. "I think that's where I'm heading. I'm in the learning and understanding phase of his time and how things are."