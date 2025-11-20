This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

Good morning and Happy Thursday, sports fans! Welcome to Week 12 of the NFL season as the Houston Texans host the Buffalo Bills tonight. Before that game kicks off -- and some good matchups on the hardwood tip off -- let's look at some of the biggest stories of the day. Shedeur Sanders was named this week's starter for the Browns, Arizona and UConn squared off in an epic battle and the Bengals got positive news on Joe Burrow.

🏈 Five things to know Thursday

🤘 Do not miss this: Sarkisian is just spitting nonsense

After entering the season at No. 1, Texas is 7-3 and its College Football Playoff chances are toast. Factor in a lackluster season from Arch Manning -- which includes an anemic performance from the offense as a whole -- and the Longhorns have underachieved by almost any metric.

Just don't tell that to Steve Sarkisian. He rebuffed the idea that Texas has underachieved, but he's not fooling anyone. As Shehan Jeyarajah pointed out, Sarkisian is getting paid good money to face the Horns' issues head on, so there's no need to ignore the obvious.

Jeyarajah: "Sarkisian is getting paid $10.8 million a year to diagnose and fix all these problems. An offseason solution, in this writer's opinion, would include hiring an offensive coordinator. He will be afforded every opportunity to get this program back to the CFP (and by the way, he adamantly said Wednesday he's not leaving). But there are more problems in Austin than at any point since Sarkisian got Texas rolling again, and that just should not be the case. Why play dumb?"

That wasn't the only reason Sarkisian was in the news. There's been speculation that Sark has been looking for an escape hatch in Austin, either via the NFL or another college program, but he blasted those rumors as "false and untrue."

📈 NBA Power Rankings: Hawks soar toward top 10

Are the Hawks better without Trae Young? Since Young exited the lineup due to a knee injury, Atlanta has become one of the hottest teams in the NBA. That has the Hawks at No. 11 in our newest NBA Power Rankings as they just keep piling up wins in Young's absence.

Atlanta made the biggest jump in this week's rankings as they flew up nine spots from No. 20. As Brad Botkin writes, the Hawks' offense has been much more balanced without Young in the mix.

Botkin: "The Hawks are 8-3 since Trae Young went down (counting the win over Brooklyn in which he played seven minutes) by way of a top-five defense and a suddenly equitable offense that is leading the league in assists."

One of the reasons the Hawks have gone on this run in November has been the play of former No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher. Jack Maloney recently handed out grades for every 2024 first-round pick, and he gave the second-year player high marks for his two-way game.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

