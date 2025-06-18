Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders was cited by police in the Cleveland, Ohio, area after being pulled over for speeding at over 100 mph on Tuesday morning, according to records from the Strongsville (Ohio) Police Department.

Sanders, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, is said to have driven 101 mph on I-71 North -- 40 above the posted speed limit of 60 mph -- around 12:24 a.m. on June 17.

According to police records, including bodycam footage, the 23-year-old Sanders was pulled over driving a 2025 Ram TRX followed by his girlfriend, who was said to have been speeding at just over 90 mph. Sanders received a citation from police, which he can either dispute in court or pay a $250 fine.

Sanders, after starring at Jackson State and Colorado while being coached by his father, was hyped as one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft, but he surprisingly plummeted all the way to the fifth round and pick No. 144. He is one of four quarterbacks taking part in the Browns' offseason program, including veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel, who the team chose in the third round.

Sanders' fall in the draft came on the heels of reported unprofessional conduct in pre-draft interviews, with some reports alleging that Sanders intentionally tanked interviews with teams he did not want to be drafted by.