The Tennessee Titans recently cancelled a private workout for Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, suggesting they're likely to look elsewhere with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Just don't tell that to Sanders, who proclaimed himself the best quarterback of the class in a recent interview with ESPN, adding that NFL teams would be "fools" to pass on him later this month.

"All I need is an opportunity," Sanders said. "Simple. Whatever franchise wants to change their franchise, then there's no doubt who to go with. I've done it over and over and over. So you would be a fool not to pick me. ... What's the most important trait about a quarterback? Consistency? Look at the last four years. That's how I know I'm the best quarterback in the draft. ... What checks all boxes? It leads to one guy."

Sanders also emphasized his consistency while speaking with former Titans general manager Ran Carthon for CBS Sports, arguing his boldness isn't a facade but rather an extension of his behind-the-scenes persona: "I'm pretty sure everybody sees the real version of me."

It remains to be seen which NFL team will embrace that personality. Presuming the Titans pass on Sanders at No. 1 overall, perhaps for fellow quarterback prospect Cam Ward, the Cleveland Browns will have the next crack at Sanders with the second pick, followed by the New York Giants at No. 3 overall.