Deshaun Watson outplays Shedeur Sanders in preseason opener, but Browns QB battle leaves plenty to be desired

With the Minnesota Vikings' decision to roll with Kyler Murray over J.J. McCarthy and Michael Penix Jr. still sidelined as he recovers from a torn ACL, the NFL world has one quarterback battle to zero in on. The Cleveland Browns are evaluating whether Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders should be their starting signal-caller, and the battle has now drifted into the preseason.

Watson has been a disaster since Cleveland traded for him four years ago. The Browns signed him to a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed deal, and he responded by posting the worst completion percentage, yards per attempt and TD-INT ratio in the NFL since leaving the Texans. It has been more than 2,000 days since Watson threw for 300 yards in an NFL game. The retired Tom Brady has 14 300-yard games since Watson's last one.

There is just one year remaining on Watson's contract, but he hasn't played in a regular-season game since Oct. 20, 2024, due to two torn Achilles.

Sanders, on the other hand, sparked some optimism after the benchings of Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel last year. He won three of Cleveland's five games and made the Pro Bowl as an alternate. However, Sanders' 10 interceptions since his NFL debut in Week 11 were the most in the NFL, and his 57% completion percentage ranked second-worst. As a prospect, Sanders was criticized for holding onto the ball too long and having a slow throwing operation. Those issues definitely showed up during his rookie season.

These quarterbacks received the majority of reps during the Browns' first preseason game, a 34-10 loss to the Bears in Chicago. Let's examine how they fared.

Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson CLE • QB • #4 CMP% 73.3 YDs 126 TD 0 INT 0 YD/Att 8.4 View Profile

Watson played the entire first half for the Browns and completed 11 of 15 passes for 126 yards. He was sacked once, resulting in a fumble, and scrambled three times for four yards.

Head coach Todd Monken didn't allow Watson to throw the ball on Cleveland's first possession, as three straight Quinshon Judkins runs resulted in a three-and-out. But Watson led a field goal drive on Cleveland's second possession.

He hit Jerry Jeudy on a 14-yard in-breaking route, then followed up his first big play with a 15-yard completion to rookie Denzel Boston on third-and-5. The possession only ended because Harold Fannin Jr. dropped an easy conversion on third down.

Watson then led a 10-play, 81-yard drive that resulted in a touchdown from rookie KC Concepcion, who punched in an end-around from 14 yards out. Dylan Sampson sparked the drive, turning a short reception into a 43-yard gain to the other side of the field.

In all, Watson looked OK through three possessions. Then things went downhill.

On Cleveland's next possession, Bears pass rusher Jamree Kromah got to Watson during his throwing motion, knocked the ball loose and then recovered the fumble. Maybe the quarterback doesn't deserve all the blame here, but it was an ugly-looking blooper during which Watson fell forward while the pigskin fluttered backward.

To make matters worse, the Browns offense went three-and-out on its next two possessions to end the first half while Chicago scored 10 unanswered points to tie the game heading into the break.

You didn't come away from the first half feeling like Watson was the favorite to win the starting quarterback job. And then the second half happened.

Deshaun Watson drive chart

Plays Yards Result 3 plays 8 yards Punt 7 plays 25 yards Field goal 10 plays 81 yards Touchdown 6 plays 15 yards Fumble 3 plays 8 yards Punt 3 plays 6 yards Punt

Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders CLE • QB • #2 CMP% 54.5 YDs 79 TD 0 INT 1 YD/Att 7.2 View Profile

Sanders came out firing to begin the third quarter. On the first play from scrimmage, he found Gage Larvadain off play action for a gain of 24 yards.

Sanders fumbled the snap on his second play. The miscue appeared to be on him, but Cleveland recovered the loose ball. A couple of plays later on third-and-13, Sanders stood tall in the pocket against heavy pressure and found Kent State legend Luke Floriea for a 35-yard gain.

The possession ultimately stalled in the red zone when running back Ahmani Marshall was stuffed on fourth-and-1 at the Bears' 5-yard line.

Sanders' first drive would unfortunately be his best. The Browns went three-and-out on their next possession, and then Sanders' brief outing ended after an abysmal interception on his third drive.

Shedeur Sanders drive chart

Plays Yards Result 8 plays 64 yards Turnover on downs 3 plays 5 yards Punt 6 plays 15 yards Interception

Statistical comparison



Deshaun Watson Shedeur Sanders Passing 11/15 6/11 Passing yards 126 79 TDs 0 0 Turnovers 1 1 Third-down efficiency 2-8 2-5 Total yards from the offense 158 84 Red-zone efficiency 1-1 0-1

What about Dillon Gabriel?

Dillon Gabriel CLE • QB • #6 CMP% 62.5 YDs 23 TD 0 INT 1 YD/Att 2.9 View Profile

What about Dillon Gabriel? The third-round pick who was a Heisman finalist after breaking several FBS records has become an afterthought in this competition. Should we be talking more about him?

No, I don't think so. He completed 5 of 8 passes for 23 yards and also threw an ugly interception.

Who has the edge?

After Sanders threw his interception and Gabriel replaced him, Bears television analyst Stacey Dales said she felt for Browns fans because of how long they've spent on this dizzying quarterback carousel. That's the appropriate reaction because we exit the Browns' first preseason game not feeling good about either of the two frontrunners to be their starting quarterback.

If you had to pick a winner from today, it's Watson. Since he received the start, he had to play against the Bears' starting defense. Watson's offense scored all 10 of the Browns' points, and he was the only quarterback who didn't throw an interception. Sanders had more explosive plays in the passing game, but it's hard to ignore his throw to the wrong team.

Sanders will start the Browns' second preseason game next Saturday against the Buffalo Bills. It's a huge opportunity for him to create some momentum in this battle.