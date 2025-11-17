Fresh off of making his NFL regular season debut, Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders is expected to make his first career start when Cleveland faces the Raiders next Sunday in Las Vegas.

Sanders is expected to start in relief of fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel, who is currently in the league's concussion protocol after he sustained a head injury during the first half of the Browns' Week 11 loss to the Ravens.

Gabriel did not return after getting injured during the first half of Sunday's eventual 23-16 loss to the Browns. Sanders, who played the entire second half, largely struggled against a Baltimore defense that is currently ranked 24th in the NFL in passing yards allowed.

Sanders went 4 of 12 passing for 47 yards and an interception while not directing a single scoring drive.

He and the Browns' offense did make things interesting during the game's final three minutes. On Cleveland's final drive, Sanders completed a 25-yard pass to tight end Harold Fannin Jr., a 10-yard pass to wideout Jerry Jeudy and took off on a five-yard run that put the Browns in scoring position.

The game ended, however, with Sanders throwing three straight incompletions as Cleveland fell to 2-8 on the year after relinquishing a 16-10 halftime lead.

While it was a humble start, Sanders' NFL debut created a buzz from fans who have been anticipating his first regular season action. Sanders, after all, was one of college football's most popular and polarizing players the previous two years during his time at Colorado.

Rest assured that a similar buzz will be hovering over next Sunday's game in Las Vegas, assuming that Sanders does indeed start in place of Gabriel.