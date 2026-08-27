Leading up to the Browns' preseason game against the Bills last week, there was a widespread expectation inside the Cleveland building that Deshaun Watson would prevail over Shedeur Sanders to win Cleveland's starting quarterback job.

While it was fair to question afterward whether the sloppy showcase from Watson in that game, and even more so his well-publicized postgame comments, could impact head coach Todd Monken's thought process with the competition, it didn't end up deterring Monken from going with the quarterback he believes clearly gives the Browns the best chance to win -- Watson, whom he officially named as Cleveland's starting QB Monday morning.

However, because of Saturday, the Browns are left with additional external skeptics that Watson will have any success as Cleveland's starting quarterback. It's also led to another question among some in NFL coaching and front office circles: What's next for Sanders now that he's officially lost this competition?

The short answer: There aren't many, if any, NFL front office staffers that view him as an NFL starting-caliber quarterback.

"Him not even being able to beat out Deshaun (who hasn't played in an NFL regular season game since his first Achilles injury in 2024) is probably telling," an NFL front office staffer told CBS Sports.

To be clear, there have been some positives from Sanders these last two years in Cleveland, including the 24-year-old finishing 9-for-11 against the Bills on Saturday with a touchdown pass and an interception that was a byproduct of a catchable pass tipping into the air off of the hands of his intended receiver. There's also still a clear chance he could end up starting at some point this season depending on the play of Watson.

However, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the universal expectation around the league is that the future of the Browns' quarterback room is currently playing for a college team and that it's not Sanders, Watson, 2025 third-round draft pick Dillon Gabriel or rookie sixth-round selection Taylen Green. There are also even questions about Sanders' fit as a backup, including -- fair or not -- because of the celebrity and distraction components that come along with him being such a high-profile and polarizing figure.

That factors into why front office officials from multiple NFL teams have told CBS Sports that they wouldn't have interest in trading for Sanders even if he were available.

"Do you really want to deal with that (especially with someone who's not your starting quarterback)?" a front office staffer said.

It's not like any of this should come as a shock.

Sanders slipping to the fifth round of last year's NFL wasn't just because of some pre-draft team interviews that reportedly didn't go well or concerns about him being a distraction. Frankly, there were a number of personnel and scouting sources who'd told CBS Sports during the buildup to the draft that they didn't have starter grades on Sanders and that -- just from a skill set perspective -- they questioned his capability to become an effective starter at the NFL level.

Though Sanders wound up being the Browns' starting quarterback for their final eight games last season, his QB rating (68.1) ranked last in the NFL among quarterbacks with more than 22 pass attempts. NFL sources also still see clear weaknesses in his game -- beyond just arm strength that's far from elite -- such as holding onto the ball too long and being a slow processor at times.

And while many who have been around Sanders describe him as likable and genuinely being of good character, there have also been sources critical of his preparation at different points and who have referenced him being challenging to manage at times, including last year for example when he knew he wasn't going to be starting.

Watson will open the season as the starter, but will Sanders or Gabriel be his backup? Getty Images

It's why there are even some around the NFL who even wonder if Gabriel would be a better fit as Cleveland's backup, referencing things such as his work ethic and the ability to function on short notice.

Nevertheless, at least for now, the Browns have indicated they're moving forward with Sanders as their backup quarterback and it remains to be seen how badly Watson would need to struggle for Sanders to get an opportunity to replace him as Cleveland's starter.

"All Monk cares about," a source said, "is being in the best position to win."