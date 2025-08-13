Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders reportedly saw an increase in reps during practice this week following a multi-touchdown performance against the Carolina Panthers in the preseason opener. However, his spot on the depth chart appears to be unchanged as coach Kevin Stefanski continues to sort out the plan with Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel ahead of him.

Stefanski offered no update Wednesday on Saturday's updated depth chart or who will start against the Philadelphia Eagles in Cleveland's second preseason game. He said Flacco would get the majority of first-team reps during the open practice with the Eagles and that Pickett would continue 7-on-7 drills, while Gabriel was designated for 11-on-11.

"We are very, very obsessed with player development and the development of our quarterbacks," Stefanski said.

During Monday's practice, Sanders alternated reps with the "2s and 3s" with Gabriel according to ESPN, and for the first time during camp, received more reps overall than any quarterback on roster.

Sanders started Cleveland's 30-10 win over Carolina, finishing with 138 yards passing and two touchdowns, including one off of a scramble.

"I noticed a lot of people count on me to succeed," Sanders told NFL Network after the game. "I just got to make sure I stay positive and stay everything throughout whatever's going on. Because it truly don't matter. Because you got a lot of people that believe in you. It's a lot of No. 12 jerseys out here still, and it's amazing. I'm just thankful for it. And sometimes, I don't understand the magnitude of things because I'm in such a bubble."

While pleased with Sanders' outing, Stefanski was not willing to discuss how reps would be divided this week during practice.

"I'm honestly not focused there," Stefanski said. "I think the guys need to continue to earn their roles. That's what these guys are doing."

CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reported that Cleveland's staff said there were "still a lot of things there that need to be cleaned up" with Sanders' game, including his pocket presence and handling pressure.

While it's not standard for NFL teams to keep four quarterbacks on their active 53-man roster, it's possible for the Browns to open the season. Adam Schefter reported on his podcast last week that he believes that is "more likely than not" at this point that Cleveland keeps Flacco (projected starter), Pickett, Gabriel and Sanders.

Flacco and Pickett were both offseason signees given Deshaun Watson's injury status, while Gabriel was a Day 2 NFL Draft selection ahead of Sanders two rounds later.