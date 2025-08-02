Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders did not participate in team drills Saturday because of arm soreness, the team announced. With Sanders out and Kenny Pickett still a limited participant with a hamstring issue, veteran Joe Flacco and rookie Dillon Gabriel took over the quarterback reps during team drills.

Sanders was spotted doing sprints with wide receivers late in practice, according to ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi, suggesting he could be close to returning to full participation. The Browns have an off day Sunday, which gives Sanders extra time to recover ahead of Monday's practice.

Sanders, a fifth round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, has been competing for the starting quarterback role during training camp but has seen few first-team reps during the opening days. His development is a key storyline for the Browns as they look to build a competitive offense this season. Meanwhile, Flacco provides experience and leadership while Gabriel continues to gain valuable reps. Pickett, a former first-round pick and offseason trade acquisition from the Philadelphia Eagles, remains limited as he works through his hamstring injury.

"It's next man up," Pickett said after practice Saturday. "When you're not in a competition, I think you're losing ground. I think that's the nature of the business, the nature of the game. It's great for those two guys to get extra reps, but me and Shedeur have got to get back out there."

The Browns will closely monitor Sanders' recovery as they prepare for their upcoming preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers next Friday. With two of the team's four quarterbacks sidelined, the health and readiness of the quarterback group remain critical factors as Cleveland moves closer to finalizing its depth chart.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said at the start of camp that the quarterback depth chart remains fluid and "in pencil," while general manager Andrew Berry hasn't ruled out keeping four quarterbacks on the roster -- if all prove worthy.