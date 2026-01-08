The Medina County Sheriff's Office in Ohio has arrested three suspects in connection with the burglary of Shedeur Sanders' home on Nov. 16. The trio -- along with a fourth suspect -- are accused of stealing $200,000 in property from the Cleveland Browns quarterback during his NFL debut in Week 11.

While Sanders was getting his first taste of NFL action, three suspects allegedly entered Sanders' home wearing masks and gloves shortly before 7 p.m. and made off with roughly $200,000 in property. A fourth suspect was driving the vehicle that transported the group. While three of those suspects are now in custody, one more remains at large with an active warrant out for his arrest.

Sanders is far from the only high-profile NFL player who has been burglarized during a game. In 2024, the homes of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were robbed during a game. Additionally, Joe Burrow's house was broken into during a "Monday Night Football" game.

On the day his home was robbed, Sanders replaced an injured Dillon Gabriel against the Baltimore Ravens. In his first NFL game, Sanders completed four of his 16 passing attempts for 47 yards and an interception. Sanders remained the Browns' starting quarterback for the rest of the season, completing 56.6% of his passes for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Sanders and the entire Browns organization is entering a new era this offseason after the firing of coach Kevin Stefanski, who spent six seasons with the team.