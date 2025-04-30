Shedeur Sanders' dramatic slide during the 2025 NFL Draft was punctuated by a prank call caught on video, in which the son of Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich helped trick the Colorado quarterback into thinking he was headed to the New Orleans Saints. A half-dozen other prospects also got prank calls, though they were unrelated to the Sanders incident, according to the Associated Press.

The NFL is investigating the series of prank calls after Mason Graham, Tyler Warren, Kyle McCord and Chase Lundt reported their own incidents. Graham and Warren were both first-round picks, with the former going No. 5 overall to the Cleveland Browns and the latter landing with the Indianapolis Colts at No. 14. McCord and Lundt were sixth-round picks of the Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills, respectively.

Offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr., a first-round pick of the Washington Commanders, later revealed to D.C.'s 106.7 The Fan that he got one prank call as well, specifically from a Colorado resident pretending to be the Denver Broncos. Texas wide receiver Isaiah Bond, who went undrafted, reportedly also got a call from someone purporting to be Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot.

The NFL only provided private phone numbers to teams for the 15 players who attended the draft in Green Bay, as well as the players scheduled for virtual interviews with ESPN and NFL Network, per the AP. The Sanders call was a result of Jax Ulbrich, the 21-year-old son of the Falcons' defensive coordinator, obtaining Sanders' number from an unlocked iPad at his father's home, the team said in a statement.

Here's a full list of notable 2025 NFL Draft prospects to receive prank calls during the event: