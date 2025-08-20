Joe Flacco is the starter, but the Cleveland Browns still have question marks as it pertains to their quarterback situation behind the 40-year-old Flacco. While Flacco's place on the depth chart has been decided, rookies Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel, as well as fourth-year pro Kenny Pickett, are vying to be the Browns' primary backup heading into Week 1 of the regular season.

Flacco has remained healthy throughout the preseason, but Sanders, Gabriel and Pickett have all dealt with injuries in recent weeks. Gabriel missed time with a hamstring issue, but returned for the team's second preseason game over the weekend while Sanders (oblique) and Pickett (hamstring) sat out.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski provided updates on Sanders and Pickett following Wednesday's practice. Sanders, who hurt his oblique during a practice last week following a strong showing in the team's first preseason game vs. the Carolina Panthers, was back on the field Wednesday. But will the rookie suit up when the Browns close out the preseason at home on Saturday vs. the Los Angeles Rams? That remains to be seen.

"Doing more, and then, the important part is finding out how [Sanders] comes out of today, how he felt," Stefanski said. "We'll know more both after practice and know tomorrow morning, how he's feeling."

Browns could reportedly carry four QBs on 53-man roster: How rare is the move for Week 1? Shanna McCarriston

Pickett, however, will remain on the sideline. Stefanski confirmed that he did not practice and will not play on Saturday as he continues to deal with the hamstring injury that was sustained in late July.

"Continuing to progress," Stefanski said of Pickett. "He's doing everything in his power to get back out there ASAP."

Of the Browns' three backups, Pickett is the only one that hasn't played in the preseason. Sanders went 14 of 23 for 138 yards and two touchdowns in Cleveland's preseason opener against Carolina, but his oblique injury kept him on the sideline for the Browns' second preseason game.

With Pickett and Sanders out, Gabriel got the start last Saturday against the Eagles and went 13 of 18 for 143 yards. While he threw a pick-six on his Cleveland's second possession, Gabriel led the Browns on three scoring drives in the first half before giving way to fellow backup Tyler Huntley, who played the entire second half.