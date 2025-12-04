It's a tale as old as (football) time: a wide receiver and a quarterback getting in a heated debate on the sideline during a game. The latest example came during the Cleveland Browns' 26-8 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

During the fourth quarter on Sunday, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was seen clapping his hands as he and rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who was holding a tablet, discussed something on the sideline. Sanders then got up and appeared to shake his head as their conversation continued.

Asked about the situation Wednesday, both said it was no big deal.

"We resolved that. We're not going to speak on that," Sanders said.

Jeudy said the exchange was about a particular play from the game and the two have since moved on.

"We spoke about it. We're good," Jeudy said. "It's an emotional sport. Things like that happen. It's football."

In retrospect, Jeudy said he and Sanders "probably" could have spoken away from the camera.

"That's probably what I would have done differently," Jeudy said. "I'm going to speak my mind and say what I see out there, but it is what it is. It's football. Me and Shedeur good. Stuff like that happens."

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said the situation was handled internally.

"Football is an emotional sport and certainly when you're a family like we are, you can have your disagreements. Sometimes they're for everybody to see. Sometimes it's behind closed doors. But like a family, we move on, we talk about it, so not worried about it," Stefanski said.

Jeudy had three receptions for 26 yards as the Browns fell to 3-9. Jeudy set career highs in receptions (90) and receiving yards (1,229) in 2024, but has struggled this season. He has just 35 catches for 421 yards and one touchdown this season as the Browns have had a revolving door at quarterback.

Sanders, a rookie fifth-round pick out of Colorado, is the third QB to start for Cleveland this season. He started the season behind veteran Joe Flacco leaving and rookie third-round pick Dillon Gabriel. But after Flacco was traded and Gabriel was sidelined by a concussion, Sanders was given an opportunity and is set to make his third start of the season Sunday when the Browns host the Tennessee Titans.