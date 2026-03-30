Shedeur Sanders is going back to his roots. On Monday, Sanders announced that he is switching jerseys from No. 12 -- which he wore his rookie year -- to No. 2.

The Browns provided an early glimpse of what the second-year quarterback will look like during the 2026 season:

Sanders has worn No. 2 going back to at least high school, and he donned the number at both of his college stops, first at Jackson State and then at Colorado. When he joined the Browns, though, No. 2 belonged to wide receiver/returner DeAndre Carter.

Sanders' No. 12 jersey was the top seller among 2025 rookies, but now true diehards may have to add another Browns jersey to their collection.

Shedeur Sanders CLE • QB • #12 CMP% 56.6 YDs 1400 TD 7 INT 10 YD/Att 6.6 View Profile

While rocking No. 2, Sanders will look to become the Browns' QB1. At the NFL Scouting Combine in February, new coach Todd Monken said he anticipates having an open competition for the quarterback job. Right now, the candidates would be Sanders, Dillon Gabriel and Deshaun Watson.

"Sure he can," Monken said about the possibility of Sanders becoming Cleveland's starter. "I think what you see is elite playmaking ability. That's in him. You've seen it. We've seen it. You saw it in college. You saw it on tape last year. Sure, there's a ways to go, but what rookie isn't? I mean, what first-year player doesn't have a long way to go? So I'm excited to get started with him and all of our quarterbacks and all of our players."

The 2025 fifth-round pick started Cleveland's final seven games last season, taking over after his fellow rookie, Gabriel, suffered a concussion in Week 11.

Sanders completed 57% of his passes for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also ran for 169 yards and a touchdown and took 23 sacks.

Among 43 players with at least 150 dropbacks in 2025, Sanders finished 42nd in touchdown-to-interception rate, 42nd in net yards per pass attempt and 42nd in passer rating.