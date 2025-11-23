It could be the beginning of a new era. This Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders makes his first NFL start. Right before the game, CBS Sports' Tiffany Blackmon caught up with Sanders, and asked him what this opportunity feels like.

"Feels good," Sanders said. "We cool, calm, collected. Like, this ain't nothing to us."

When Blackmon asked Sanders what he hopes to show the NFL world today, he didn't mince his words:

"I'm who they been lookin' for," Sanders said.

Sanders received his first NFL action last week against the Baltimore Ravens when Dillon Gabriel exited the contest with a concussion. However, the son of NFL legend Deion Sanders struggled, completing 4 of 16 passes for 47 yards and one interception. Sanders is the 42nd different starting quarterback for the Browns, and he will look to become the first Browns quarterback to win his first career start since 1995.

The reigning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year fell to the No. 144 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. In Sanders' final season at Colorado, he completed 74% of his passes for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.