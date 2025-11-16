After a rollercoaster ride -- from the pre-draft process to the draft slide to the preseason injuries and demotions to waiting behind several different quarterbacks -- Shedeur Sanders has made his NFL debut. The former Colorado star entered an NFL regular-season game for the first time in Week 11 for the Browns after Dillon Gabriel did not emerge from the locker room at halftime while in the concussion protocol, per the CBS Sports broadcast. Gabriel was initially ruled questionable to return but was then ruled out shortly thereafter.

Sanders received a hero's welcome in Cleveland and immediately completed his first pass attempt, a 5-yard toss to Cedric Tillman. He also completed his second pass, a 7-yarder to David Njoku, but took a sack and fumbled (though a teammate recovered) on third down.

He also threw an interception on his second drive.

A record-setting quarterback at Colorado, Sanders slipped all the way to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, where Cleveland selected him 144th overall. He was the sixth quarterback selected and the second selected by his own team; the Browns took Gabriel in the third round (94th overall).

The Browns opened the season with Joe Flacco as their starter but traded him to the Bengals. Gabriel had started ever since.

The Browns led the Ravens 16-10 at halftime.