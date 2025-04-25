After falling out of the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is hoping to find out about his NFL future on Friday night. To add insult to injury, there was another quarterback selected over Sanders in the first round, when the New York Giants traded to select Jaxson Dart at No. 25 overall. Sanders' slide may not be over, as there's another quarterback, or two, who could be selected over him.

Prior to the start of Round 2, ESPN's Adam Schefter said he would not be surprised if Louisville's Tyler Shough is selected over Sanders. Why would that happen? Schefter says he doesn't believe there are a lot of teams that love the idea of drafting Sanders, and that the son of NFL legend Deion Sanders may land with a team that surprises us all.

Shough being drafted over Sanders would be a big surprise. While the former Oregon/Texas Tech/Louisville quarterback has a lot of love behind the scenes, with one head coach even reportedly saying Shough was his No. 1 QB in this class, there were multiple reasons why he wasn't expected to be selected very high. Shough will turn 26 years old in September, and he was even in the same 2018 recruiting class as Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields! Shough also dealt with several serious injuries that cost him time in 2021, 2022 and 2023, including a broken collarbone and broken fibula. Still, he wanted to use all of the eligibility he possibly could, and played 42 games over seven seasons of college football.

The Cleveland Browns will kick off the second round at No. 33 overall, but it sounds like they may once again pass on the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. It would be an absolute shock if Shough was drafted over a player once mocked No. 1 overall. However, it now seems like a possibility.