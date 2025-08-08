Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Shedeur Sanders' NFL preseason debut: Live updates, highlights for Cleveland Browns vs. Carolina Panthers

Sanders starts at QB for the Browns as they face Charlotte for their first preseason action

By
1 min read

Tonight, more than a years' worth of hype will be put to the test as the Cleveland Browns open their preseason play with a road trip to face the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Starting at quarterback for the Browns will be Shedeur Sanders, putting the former Colorado star and son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders at center stage in what is a major opportunity for him.

Despite being hyped as potentially the best quarterback in the 2025 draft class, issues that teams allegedly had with Sanders' attitude and professionalism led to him plummeting all the way to the fifth round until he was finally chosen by the Browns with the No. 144 overall pick. While Sanders is in a crowded quarterback competition, hamstring injuries to both Kenny Pickett and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel -- combined with the team not wanting to put unnecessary wear and tear on 40-year-old Flacco -- will give him the start Friday night and avail him the first opportunity to make a big impression.

Browns got multiple trade offers for this quarterback during offseason, but rejected them all, per report
John Breech
Browns got multiple trade offers for this quarterback during offseason, but rejected them all, per report

The Browns will be up against the Panthers, who enter the 2025 season looking to take a big leap in their second year under coach Dave Canales after quarterback Bryce Young went from being benched and written off early in 2024 to leading one of the NFL's more intriguing and exciting teams down the stretch. 2025 marks a big year for Carolina, as the Panthers will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of their Super Bowl 50 team and also look to win the NFC South for the first time since their magical 15-1 season a decade ago.

Tonight's game will be televised nationally on NFL Network and can be streamed on fubo (Start watching, save $20!), as well as locally in both the Cleveland and Carolina markets. Fans in the Cleveland area can tune in to the game on WEWS News 5, while fans in Charlotte can watch on their local Fox affiliate, Queen City News (WJZY). Fans in other major television markets in the Carolinas can also watch on what affiliates carry the Panthers Television Network.

Updating Live
(7)
 
Pinned
Link copied

Shedeur Sanders throws first NFL preseason touchdown to Kaden Davis after muffed punt

At first, it looked as though the Browns were left with their third unsuccessful drive of the night: After Shedeur Sanders' first pass was complete to Brenden Bates and some effective runs by undrafted free agent Ahmani Marshall, the drive short circuited after a screen pass to Jamari Thrash got blown up.

As a result, the Browns punted to the Panthers, specifically to rookie return man Trevor Etienne -- who muffed the punt, with the ensuing fumble being recovered by Cleveland to set the Browns up at the 10-yard line. 

On the first play of the second quarter, Sanders layered the ball over the intermediate defender, finding Kaden Davis for his first preseason NFL touchdown to tie the game 7-7.

See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Shedeur Sanders shows off arms and legs, but Browns drive stalls

The Browns were pinned deep on their next possession after Julian Okwara's sack of Andy Dalton, but Shedeur Sanders would give his offense room to work with: A pass from Sanders out of his own endzone to Gage Larvadain got the Browns past the 20 yard line and out of a jam in what was Sanders' most impressive deep attempt so far tonight.

The rest of the drive didn't go quite as smoothly -- Sanders was nearly intercepted by Panthers rookie safety Corey Thornton, and the drive would end on 3rd and 13 with Sanders scrambling for a long time trying to avoid a sack before ultimately running out of bounds. The Browns wound up punting to the Panthers with the game still tied 7-all late in the second quarter.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Julian Okwara swallows Andy Dalton with sack to end Panthers drive

Following Carolina's scoring drive, the Panthers made a change at quarterback, subbing Bryce Young out for veteran backup Andy Dalton. Dalton was able to move the ball to midfield, namely through a spectacular catch by running back Rico Dowdle to pick up a first down (the Panthers got another play off before the Browns could challenge whether or not Dowdle made the catch.)

However, a holding penalty on Brandon Walton would set Carolina's offense back, and the drive would end with Dalton getting dropped by Julian Okwara for a sack. The Browns will get the ball back, but they'll be deep in their own territory after return man Luke Floriea was pinned back towards his own goal line. The referees initially called an inelligible player downfield penalty on Trevian Thomas of the Panthers, but the flag would be picked up after some discussion.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Tetaiora McMillan makes spectacular catch before Xavier Legette, Rayshawn Jenkins ejected for fighting, Carolina touchdown

While Shedeur Sanders has taken the national spotlight in tonight's game, rookie Panthers wide receiver and No. 8-overall pick Tetaiora McMillan served notice that he's not to be taken lightly: Quarterback Bryce Young targeted McMillan on a jump ball on 1st and 10, and McMillan came down with the catch to move Carolina well into Browns territory.

Afterwards, the drive was interrupted by a fight between Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette and Browns safety Rayshawn Jenkins, leading to both players being ejected. 

The Browns jumped offsides to give the Panthers a free play, and they were in business from there -- The drive ended with a five yard touchdown pass from Young to Jalen Coker, putting Carolina up 7-0.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Promising Browns drive ends with Sanders failing to convert on 4th and 1

Taking advantage of the field position given to them by their defense and special teams unit, the Browns quickly moved into Carolina territory thanks to a Sanders screen pass complete to Williams to Trayveon Williams. The rest of the drive was much more uneven.

A deep pass from Sanders intended for Diontae Johnson was overthrown, and no flag for pass interference was thrown despite some contact on the outside (it's likely the ball wasn't catchable). Sampson was then tackled near the line of scrimmage to set up 3rd and 9, but Snaders was able to scramble to convert with a gain of 10 yards.

The fresh set of downs was set back when Kaden Davis was upended on a trick play for a loss of two yards, and then Sanders overthrew a wide open Sampson trying to keep the play alive. Sanders recovered by completing a pass to Jamari Thrash that set up a 4th and 1, only for the conversion attempt to get blown up by a combination of DJ Wonnum's rush and Sanders drifting too far into the backfield trying to keep the play alive.

The Browns come away from a potential scoring drive with nothing, and the score remains 0-all.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Browns go three-and-out on Shedeur Sanders' first possession

The Panthers won the toss and deferred to the second half, giving the Browns the ball first after the opening kickoff was returned to about the 22 yard line. The first play was a handoff to running back Dylan Sampson, but the drive didn't go much further: Shedeur Sanders' first pass was overthrown intended for Diontae Johnson, and then this first completion on third down to wide receiver Kaden Davis was just short of the line to gain.

Fortunately for the Browns, they responded with some complementary football: A mishandle by Panthers punt returner Raheem Blackshear allowed the Browns' coverage unit to pin Carolina deep, and then the defense forced a three-and-out with an Alex Wright sack of Bryce Young on third-and-5. The Browns will get the ball back at about their own 38-yard line.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Shedeur Sanders arrives in style for his first NFL preseason action

As expected of the son of Primetime, Shedeur Sanders has played up the spectacle of his first preseason start. Upon his arrival at Bank of America Stadium on Friday afternoon, Sanders was accompanied by a reaper and scythe, drumming up hype for his first snaps in an NFL uniform.

Speaking on Cleveland radio yesterday, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said that the plan is for Sanders to play approximately 50 snaps tonight, which should mean extensive work for the second generation star and fifth round Draft pick.
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    4:16

    NFL News & Notes: Where Colts QB Battle Stands After Preseason Opener

  • Image thumbnail
    4:41

    NFL News & Notes: What To Watch For On Saturday's Preseason Slate

  • Image thumbnail
    3:02

    Ryan Wilson's Headlines: Shedeur Sanders Will Be the QB That Shines

  • Image thumbnail
    1:04

    Ryan Wilson's Headlines: More Questions Than Answers For J.J. McCarthy

  • Image thumbnail
    1:03

    Ryan Wilson's Headlines: Ashton Jeanty Finish Debut With -1 Yards

  • Image thumbnail
    1:17

    Ryan Wilson's Headlines: Gotcha You're On Candid Camera

  • Image thumbnail
    1:24

    Kyle Long: Bears D-Line Stands Out Vs Dolphins

  • Image thumbnail
    2:25

    Fights Break Out At Bears-Dolphins Practice

  • Image thumbnail
    9:51

    Drew Dalman Joins CBS Sports HQ

  • Image thumbnail
    3:26

    BMac: Bears Offense Not There Yet

  • Image thumbnail
    2:20

    How To Bet Dolphins at Bears

  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    Tua Tagovailoa Throws 3 INT's

  • Image thumbnail
    2:59

    The New England Patriots Are Set To Unveil Tom Brady Statue

  • Image thumbnail
    0:50

    Friday's Monday Morning Headlines: Shedeur the Starter Shines

  • Image thumbnail
    0:50

    Friday's Monday Morning Headlines: More Questions Than Answers for J.J. McCarthy

  • Image thumbnail
    0:47

    Friday's Monday Morning Headlines: Gotcha... You're on Candid Cam-Era

  • Image thumbnail
    0:25

    Friday's Monday Morning Headlines: Ashton Jeanty Finishes Debut With -1 Yards on 3 Attempts

  • Image thumbnail
    1:03

    Lions at Falcons: Lions 2nd & 3rd String Offense Look to Bounce Back

  • Image thumbnail
    0:56

    Lions at Falcons: Lions Implement Aidan Hutchinson Rule at Training Camp

  • Image thumbnail
    0:47

    Lions at Falcons: First Look at 1st Rounders James Pearce Jr. and Jalon Walker

See All NFL Videos