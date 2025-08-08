Shedeur Sanders' NFL preseason debut: Live updates, highlights for Cleveland Browns vs. Carolina Panthers

Tonight, more than a years' worth of hype will be put to the test as the Cleveland Browns open their preseason play with a road trip to face the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Starting at quarterback for the Browns will be Shedeur Sanders, putting the former Colorado star and son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders at center stage in what is a major opportunity for him.

Despite being hyped as potentially the best quarterback in the 2025 draft class, issues that teams allegedly had with Sanders' attitude and professionalism led to him plummeting all the way to the fifth round until he was finally chosen by the Browns with the No. 144 overall pick. While Sanders is in a crowded quarterback competition, hamstring injuries to both Kenny Pickett and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel -- combined with the team not wanting to put unnecessary wear and tear on 40-year-old Flacco -- will give him the start Friday night and avail him the first opportunity to make a big impression.

Browns got multiple trade offers for this quarterback during offseason, but rejected them all, per report John Breech

The Browns will be up against the Panthers, who enter the 2025 season looking to take a big leap in their second year under coach Dave Canales after quarterback Bryce Young went from being benched and written off early in 2024 to leading one of the NFL's more intriguing and exciting teams down the stretch. 2025 marks a big year for Carolina, as the Panthers will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of their Super Bowl 50 team and also look to win the NFC South for the first time since their magical 15-1 season a decade ago.

Tonight's game will be televised nationally on NFL Network and can be streamed on fubo (Start watching, save $20!), as well as locally in both the Cleveland and Carolina markets. Fans in the Cleveland area can tune in to the game on WEWS News 5, while fans in Charlotte can watch on their local Fox affiliate, Queen City News (WJZY). Fans in other major television markets in the Carolinas can also watch on what affiliates carry the Panthers Television Network.