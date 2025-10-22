While Shedeur Sanders previously received first-team practice reps, that is not longer the case for the rookie Cleveland Browns quarterback. When asked about Sanders' lack of work with the first team, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said it has nothing to do with Sanders and everything to do with who is ahead of him on the depth chart.

"With a young quarterback with Dillon starting, you wanna make sure you get a lot of reps," Stefanski said. "Different than you have a veteran like Joe."

Like Sanders, Dillon Gabriel is also a rookie navigating through his first NFL regular season. Since replacing Joe Flacco as the Browns' starting quarterback, Gabriel is 1-2 with three touchdowns passing touchdowns against no picks. And while his 59.8% completion rate isn't great, it's actually better than Flacco's 58.1% during his four starts prior the Bengals trade.

While Gabriel continues to grow as the Browns' QB1, Sanders continues to wait for his opportunity, whether that's during game days or during the practice week. Stefanski stressed that Sanders still receives plenty of chances to work on his craft during practice, even though it's not with the first-team offense.

"Still getting reps in a bunch of periods," he said.