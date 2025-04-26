The Philadelphia Eagles have selected Texas defensive back Andrew Mukuba with the No. 64 pick, the final one of the second round. While the pick was significant for Philadelphia, it was also noteworthy in the grand scheme of the NFL Draft.

The draft's most notable name remaining, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, was not selected in Round 2. Sanders was projected to be one of the top quarterbacks in the draft, but Cam Ward (No. 1), Jaxson Dart (No. 25), and Tyler Shough (No. 40) were all selected ahead of him. Shough was the lone quarterback taken in the second round of the draft.

All hope is not lost for Sanders if he's taken in Round 3. There are several notable quarterbacks taken in the third round of the draft since 200, including Josh McCown (2002), Matt Schaub (2004), Nick Foles (2012), Russell Wilson (2012), and Jacoby Brissett (2016). Foles and Wilson have each won Super Bowl titles with the teams that drafted them, although Foles played for two other teams before returning to the Eagles. Foles also won Super Bowl MVP.

Ken Anderson (1971), Dan Fouts (1973), and Joe Montana (1979) are notable third-round quarterbacks who won the NFL Most Valuable Player award. Fouts and Montana are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, while Anderson was a finalist.

Where Sanders falls in Round 3 will also be an intriguing watch. The New York Giants (No. 65) selected their rookie quarterback in the draft, but the Cleveland Browns (No. 67) and Las Vegas Raiders (No. 68) could be teams to monitor. The Pittsburgh Steelers (No. 83) do pick this round after not having a pick in Round 2.

Sanders and Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe are the two notable quarterbacks remaining on the board. Will Howard (Ohio State) and Kyle McCord (Syracuse) are two other signal-callers on on the board as well.

As for the Eagles' selection of Mukuba? The Texas defensive back tied for the SEC lead in interceptions (five) last season. Mukuba had 18 passes defended and zero penalties over his final 26 games in college.