While he doesn't know where or when he'll be drafted, Shedeur Sanders is confident that he'll be ready to take on whatever lies ahead.

Sanders, the former Colorado quarterback and the biggest story of the 2025 NFL Draft, alluded to his unknown future just hours before NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will step to the podium in Green Bay to kick off the draft.

"I'm built for whatever today may bring," Sanders said on X.

That's a good mindset for Sanders to have given the level of uncertainty that is his draft stock. There are varying opinions as to when Sanders will be drafted. It could be as early as the No. 3 overall pick and as late as the second round.

Four CBS Sports NFL Draft experts have Sanders going to the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 21st overall pick in their final mock drafts. One expert has the New Orleans Saints drafting Sanders with the No. 9 overall pick. Two experts don't have Sanders being drafted in the first round. Varying opinions indeed.

One thing does appear to be clear regarding Sanders and the draft. If he happens to fall out of the first round, he likely won't make it past the 33rd or 34th overall picks. Those picks are respectively being held by the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants, who are in need of a quarterback. New York and Cleveland also have the No. 2 and No. 3 overall picks but are expected to use those picks on receiver Travis Hunter and pass rusher Abdul Carter, respectively.

Regardless of what happens, Sanders' draft night promises to be a memorable moment for both himself and for the draft.