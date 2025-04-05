Colorado University held its pro day this week, showcasing top prospects like wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Typically, pro days get far more attention than they deserve. Players are working out in a controlled environment and doing drills against air, for the most part.

But sometimes, something interesting does come of it. This Colorado Pro Day was one of those times -- not necessarily because of what happened there, but because of the reaction to it from some corners of the NFL.

In response to a video of Sanders' throwing session (which, it should be noted, is basically just a standard pro day workout wherein the quarterback hits the mark with almost all his throws, as one would expect in this situation), New York Jets safety Andre Cisco called out Sanders for patting the ball before letting loose with the throw.

Ball-pats are somewhat frowned upon because they slightly delay the release of the ball, but the key word there is slightly. In most cases they can be relatively harmless, and in any event, they are rather easily correctable if they cause actual problems for the quarterback in the pros.

One player who does not believe it will be a problem anyway is a potential future teammate of Sanders', New York Giants wideout Darius Slayton.

Now, a defensive back believing ball-pats are a problem and a wide receiver believing the opposite is pretty predictable. They each have confidence in the players on their own side of the ball to make the better play on any given snap. What makes this a little more interesting is the back-and-forth between Slayton and teammate Jermaine Eluemunor in the comments of Slayton's reply.

Twitter.com

Jermaine Eluemunor seems to be implying that Slayton wants the Giants to draft Sanders. They have the No. 3 overall pick in this month's draft, so they have a pretty good chance of being able to do so. All it'll likely take for Sanders to be on the board when the Giants are on the clock is for the Browns to pass on him, given the increasing likelihood of the Titans taking Cam Ward with the No. 1 pick.

And if Slayton wants the Giants to pick Sanders, or thinks that they will, well, it's not a bad thing to be on record defending an aspect of his play -- especially if you want to get more than the 4.4 targets per game Slayton was afforded last season.