The NFL's "not for long" moniker has certainly applied this season to the Cleveland Browns' quarterback room. Few know that better than rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who on Tuesday saw Cleveland deal Joe Flacco to the Bengals less than two months after the team traded Kenny Pickett to the Raiders.

Sanders, who is now No. 2 on the depth chart behind fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel, said that he saw Flacco at the team's facility after the trade went down. Based on his response, it appears that no one inside the Browns' facility was terribly surprised with the news of Flacco being traded. The speed in which the transaction took place appears to be the surprising part.

"He told me," Sanders told FOX 8, "and I'm like, 'Dang, that happened quick. That was crazy.'"

While their time together was short, it appears that Flacco made an impression on Sanders.

"He was definitely somebody I leaned on for wisdom," Sanders said. "I feel like he helped me a lot during his time here in Cleveland. Everybody has their own destiny and their own plans they have in life. I'm just happy for him."

Deion Sanders reacts to Browns trading Joe Flacco, Shedeur becoming QB2: 'I could care less who they traded' Cameron Salerno

Two months ago, the Cleveland's quarterback room consisted of the two rookies, a former starter and Super Bowl-winning backup in Pickett and a former Super Bowl MVP in Flacco. Now, the room is made up entirely of two quarterbacks -- Sanders and Gabriel -- who have attempted a combined 37 regular season passes. Gabriel, who lost his first start last Sunday against the Vikings in London, will make his first true road start this Sunday against the AFC North-leading Steelers.

Cleveland also still has Deshaun Watson, but he is still working his way back from multiple Achilles injuries. But given his lack of success during his previous two seasons in Cleveland, it's very possible that Watson has already played his final down with the franchise.

While Sanders continues to wait for his opportunity to play, Flacco is getting yet another chance to lead an NFL offense in Cincinnati, who is hoping that the veteran can help them right the ship after three straight losses.