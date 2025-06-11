Colorado coach Deion Sanders is "feeling well" this week amid undisclosed health issues, a situation the family is not comfortable getting into publicly. Shortly after Deion Sanders Jr. revealed on a YouTube stream that he'll let his father update the details, new Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders was asked about the situation after practice.

"Yeah, I don't know what's going on," Sanders said. "I'm here not to talk about Pops and them. I'm here [to be] quarterback of the Cleveland Browns."

One of the players in a four-quarterback competition for the Browns this summer, the fifth-round pick and former All-Big 12 star for the Buffaloes is keeping family matters private.

"I'm focused on learning this playbook and everything I got to do to be the most successful quarterback I can be and be the best teammate I can be," Sanders said. "Outside of that, I don't really have no thoughts or really opinions, outside of this game. Appreciate y'all."

Last month, Sanders' first media appearance since spring camp came with former NFL star Asante Samuel on the "Say What Needs to be Said" podcast. Sanders has dealt with recent serious medical issues, including emergency surgery in 2023 to treat persistent blood clots in his legs.

And prior to that, Sanders had two toes amputated in 2021 during his coaching tenure at Jackson State due to more blood clotting issues.

"I've done no media. I've done nothing for a minute," Sanders said in May with Samuel. "So, coming on with you is something. I ain't been in front of nobody for a minute. I lost about 14 pounds. I'm coming back, but I needed this."

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said last month he "likes everything about Shedeur" and was impressed by his work ethic early as a rookie. He's had similar things to say about Dillon Gabriel, a third-round pick out of Oregon and former Heisman finalist.

Sanders is getting a chance to prove his worth in minicamp as a "value" selection of sorts for the Browns. He was a light acquisition cost as a fifth-round pick, but Sanders sparked enough interest from the franchise's front office to warrant a second quarterback selection in April.

The Browns never planned on drafting two quarterbacks this cycle, according to general manager Andrew Berry.

"We do believe in best player available, we do believe in positional value, and we didn't necessarily expect him to be available in the fifth round," Berry said earlier this year.