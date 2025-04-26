Shedeur Sanders continued to wait for his name to be called well into Day 3 of the NFL Draft. When the Cleveland Browns selected Sanders with the No. 144 pick, Sanders couldn't contain his excitement.

"Thank you everybody for all the support," Sanders said. "Thank you to the Browns organization for giving me a chance. That's all I need. ... We know these decisions, things happen. ... You can't control the uncontrollable. You can't control that. You gonna stay positive and stay happy at all times. Know God got you. I knew God had me."

Sanders, who was largely projected a first-round pick in the days leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft, stayed positive despite his continued wait. After two quarterbacks were taken in the first round (Cam Ward and Jaxson Dart), three more quarterbacks (Tyler Shough, Jalen Milroe and Dillon Gabriel) were taken on Day 2. Sanders was the next quarterback picked after Gabriel, who was also picked by the Browns.

The Browns traded the No. 166 and No. 192 picks to the Seattle Seahawks -- parting ways with a fifth-round pick and sixth-round pick to move up and get Sanders, showing interest in drafting him despite already drafting a quarterback and two rookie running backs in this draft.

Sanders will be competing with Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco and Gabriel for the starting job. All are new additions to the Browns quarterback room, so there is an opportunity for Sanders to start this year. Deshaun Watson is also on the roster but he's recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon.

There's an opportunity for Sanders in Cleveland. The quarterback battle will be under the microscope this summer.