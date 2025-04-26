At about the time a different quarterback was drafted late in the third round, Shedeur Sanders decided to post a message on social media as he continued to wait for his name to be called.

Sanders, who was largely projected a first-round pick in the days leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft, is staying positive despite his continued wait. After two quarterbacks were taken in the first round (Cam Ward and Jaxson Dart), three more quarterbacks (Tyler Shough, Jalen Milroe and Dillon Gabriel) were taken on Day 2.

"Thank you GOD for EVERYTHING," Sanders posted on X just before Milroe was selected by the Seattle Seahawks with the 92nd overall pick.

Sanders had a similar message after he was still on the board when the third round concluded late Friday night.

"We here, we're in good spirits, of course," he said. "God don't make mistakes. I got faith in God no matter what."

It appears that no one is sure why Sanders has had to wait so long to be picked. While he may not be a perfect quarterback, Sanders' potential and the success he had at Colorado should have led to him being selected already.

Two teams that could use QB help -- the Browns and Steelers -- chose to address other areas of need with their initial draft picks. Other teams that needed a quarterback -- the Titans, Giants, Saints, Seahawks and Browns -- simply decided to go with another quarterback.

While his time hasn't come yet, Sanders will ultimately get drafted at some point. It's simply just a matter of time.