Shedeur Sanders is scheduled to visit with the New York Giants just ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, a sign that the Colorado quarterback could be on the radar of a team picking in the top three, after all. Yet plenty of NFL scouts don't even have Sanders graded as a first-round prospect, according to Sports Illustrated.

"I'm having a really hard time finding coaches or scouts who believe Sanders is a first-round talent," Albert Breer wrote this week. "This, by the way, is separate from any issue anyone has with his personality. Those questions exist, but lots of teams have made exceptions in that department in the past to take on guys with special talents. The problem seems to be that too many folks ... think Sanders [lacks] those types of gifts."

Breer added that he doesn't expect Sanders to be picked in the top 10 of the 2025 NFL Draft, despite several clubs with long-term quarterback questions owning early selections and hosting Sanders for pre-draft meetings. Those teams include the Giants (No. 3), Cleveland Browns (No. 2) and Las Vegas Raiders (No. 6).

"I've had more than one person say to me that if Sanders goes in the first round, it'll be because an owner got involved," Breer added. "That, of course, is a bit of a guess from a few guys who are clued into how Sanders is viewed. But it's also a bit of a window into the way evaluators are looking at the Colorado star."

Sanders, for his part, reportedly hopes to slide past the draft's top three teams, apparently in an effort to land with a stabler organization to kick off his NFL career. At the same time, Sanders has publicly crowned himself the best quarterback of the 2025 class, arguing teams would be "fools" to pass on him.

"All I need is an opportunity," Sanders previously told NFL Network. "Simple. Whatever franchise wants to change their franchise, then there's no doubt who to go with. I've done it over and over and over. So you would be a fool not to pick me. ... What's the most important trait about a quarterback? Consistency? Look at the last four years. That's how I know I'm the best quarterback in the draft. ... What checks all boxes? It leads to one guy."