Friday is a day many NFL teams have been waiting for, a chance to see the Colorado quarterback, and one of the top prospects ahead of this year's NFL Draft, Shedeur Sanders work out in person. Sanders didn't participate in the Senior Bowl or the NFL Scouting Combine, but did have a chance to show off his skills at Colorado's pro day.

CBS Sports caught up with the QB during the pro day to talk everything from the day's events, to the upcoming draft and even what type of fashion statement he plans to make on draft night.

When asked what he wanted to show during the pro day, Sanders said, "Just consistency. Simply, that's all I really cared about."

He wasn't putting an emphasis on showing teams anything other than what they've seen each year at the collegiate level, Sanders just wanted them to see it in person this time, rather than on film. Sanders believes he's already proven the value he can bring to a football team and he had a message for any QB needy team.

"If you're a team that's drafting a quarterback you know who you want and let's just get to the point," he said, grinning.

At the combine, pro days, top-30 visits and local visits, teams aren't just looking for what players can do on the field, they are also getting to know them as a person, seeing who they will be as a teammate and a member of the locker room. Sanders believes the public has already seen all sides of him, the good and the bad.

"I feel like you've seen him," Sanders said when asked who the real Shedeur Sanders is. "I feel like you see him when the cameras come on. I feel like it's no difference in anything I do, I would say that I don't show publicly. I'm pretty sure everybody sees the real version of me. People see some things I wish I didn't do, but overall I'm just excited that everybody sees me."

He explained his nickname "grown," given to him by his dad, Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, saying it was for being "the most trustworthy kid" and handling everything with a "grown responsibility."

"Grown" is trending towards being to be a top 10 pick and revealed where he will be when his name is called.

"I'm gonna be at home with my family," he said, with the fashion-forward prospect adding that he will be wearing "too many" diamonds on his big night.

For now, Shedeur said he can't focus on draft day, because there are a lot of other things on his to do list between now and then.

"My job is just take on each and everything on the schedule seriously and then when I'm done with that, then I can focus on the draft," he said.

His top-30 visits include the the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants and Tennessee Titans. The Las Vegas Raiders are also a team that could be interested, despite no coach from the team attending Colorado's pro day. The New Orleans Saints, a team some CBS Sports mock drafts have taking the QB, did have a presence at the pro day.

Whoever ends up taking the quarterback, will there be tears from Shedeur when his NFL journey officially begins as a first round pick?

"I don't know," he said. I don't really think about all that stuff. Its too much small things in the way."

Perhaps it will depend if he's happy with where he went and which team selected him.

The 2025 NFL Draft will take place from April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.