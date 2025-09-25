Former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders was considered to be one of the top QB prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, he fell all the way to the fifth round, where he was selected No. 144 overall by the Cleveland Browns. Sanders got his wish in being selected by a team that needed a new quarterback, but he is stuck behind Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel on the depth chart.

The son of NFL legend Deion Sanders has technically been inactive for the first three games of the season as the designated emergency quarterback. During a recent interview with ESPN Cleveland, Sanders said he's remaining focused and not getting comfortable with where he's at. In fact, he says he's not comfortable with being a "scout team player." But, he's going to make the best of his situation.

"Just because where I am on the depth chart, (I) don't let that dictate my mindset each and every day, because you don't know what could happen..." Sanders said.

Sanders is still confident in himself. He knows it's not his call whether he plays or not, but maintains he's "ready to play right now." He also believes he's capable of playing better than some starting quarterbacks around the NFL.

"I know if you see the quarterback play in the league right now, I know I'm capable of doing better than that," Sanders said.

Sanders was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year last season after completing 74% of his passes for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He set single-season program records with those passing yards and passing touchdown numbers, and left college football with the highest career completion percentage (71.8%) in FBS history. It's clear that Sanders fell in the draft due to non-football issues. CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones reported Sanders' slide was a reflection of how he carried himself through the pre-draft process.

Right now, the 23-year-old-signal caller says he's trusting in God's plan, and trying to enjoy himself along the way.

"Some things happen for a reason, and I'm a true believer in that," Sanders said. "Whatever His plan for me is, I believe in it. So I don't get stressed or feel bad that I'm in the situation that I'm in right now. I would say it's just funny to me, that's it. It's just funny to me and I just enjoy it."