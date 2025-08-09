More than a year's worth of hype turned to a game's worth of substance Friday night, as Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders turned in an impressive performance in his NFL preseason debut against the Carolina Panthers. Playing the entire first half and most of the second, Sanders led a total of three touchdown drives with two touchdown passes, finishing his first NFL action by going 14 of 23 with 138 passing yards and two touchdowns, taking only two sacks and throwing no interceptions. Sanders was also credited with four carries for 19 yards.

After his well-documented plummet all the way to the fifth round in this past spring's NFL Draft after his pre-draft interviews allegedly went poorly enough that it led to doubts about his attitude and professionalism, Sanders' performance vindicated many supporters of the second-generation player who is vying to stand out in the Browns' quarterback competition. It was especially rewarding for his father, Pro Football Hall of Famer and Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders, who was among the many prominent figures in the NFL and beyond to chime in on Sanders' performance.

In addition to the elder Sanders, former home grown Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James chimed in on Sanders' performance, as did a host of NFL players.