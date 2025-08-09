Shedeur Sanders shines in preseason debut: Deion Sanders, LeBron James react to Browns rookie's performance
Sanders got everyone's attention with a two-touchdown performance in his first preseason action
More than a year's worth of hype turned to a game's worth of substance Friday night, as Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders turned in an impressive performance in his NFL preseason debut against the Carolina Panthers. Playing the entire first half and most of the second, Sanders led a total of three touchdown drives with two touchdown passes, finishing his first NFL action by going 14 of 23 with 138 passing yards and two touchdowns, taking only two sacks and throwing no interceptions. Sanders was also credited with four carries for 19 yards.
After his well-documented plummet all the way to the fifth round in this past spring's NFL Draft after his pre-draft interviews allegedly went poorly enough that it led to doubts about his attitude and professionalism, Sanders' performance vindicated many supporters of the second-generation player who is vying to stand out in the Browns' quarterback competition. It was especially rewarding for his father, Pro Football Hall of Famer and Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders, who was among the many prominent figures in the NFL and beyond to chime in on Sanders' performance.
Yes Lawd! Yes! @ShedeurSanders— COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) August 8, 2025
Oh yeah what now! #CoachPrime— COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) August 9, 2025
God is so Good!— COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) August 9, 2025
In addition to the elder Sanders, former home grown Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James chimed in on Sanders' performance, as did a host of NFL players.
That young 🤴🏾 looking good out there! @ShedeurSanders Keep going UP!!! HEAD down on the grind and HEAD high to the most high 🙌🏾🫡— LeBron James (@KingJames) August 9, 2025
SANDERS BELONG I LIKE HIS AURA!— Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) August 8, 2025
Shedeur Sanders 5th round pick? 🧐 about to be the steal of the century if he keep this up!— Jonathan Stewart (@Jonathanstewar1) August 9, 2025