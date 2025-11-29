After becoming the Cleveland Browns' first quarterback to win his first career start since 1995 last week, Shedeur Sanders will start Sunday's matchup with the San Francisco 49ers. And if he plays well in his first home start, Sanders could potentially hang onto the starting job for the rest of the season, ESPN reports.

The Browns (3-8) are "open to giving Sanders an extended look" similar to the reps fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel received earlier this season, per ESPN. Sanders took first-team reps and will start despite Gabriel, who has six starts this season, clearing concussion protocol.

Sanders threw for 209 yards and his first career touchdown against the Raiders to guide the Browns to their first win in over a month. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday that Sanders has had a "good work week."

"Very committed to working at it, doing a great job, communicating with coaches, with the players," Stefanski said. "Good work week, but nothing different. I think any player though, once you get one game under your belt, you got the next one coming. I think it can only help."

Dating back to 1999, Browns quarterbacks were 0-17 in their debuts before Sanders' victory.

Sanders' a fifth-round pick out of Colorado, said Wednesday the chance for more reps should help his progress. Sanders mentioned much of the same in the aftermath of his first start, saying "wait until I get a full offseason" with added opportunities.

"I always want to exceed expectations, and I always want to grow in each and every week, I would want to put a better product of myself, be a better version of myself for the team to be out there," Sanders said.

Sanders opened the season buried on Cleveland's depth chart behind Joe Flacco and Gabriel before the quarterback room thinned out. Flacco was traded to the Cincinnati Bengals and Gabriel, a third-round pick out of Oregon, threw for 937 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions in eight games before being sidelined by his concussion.

Last week was the first time all season Sanders took first-team snaps in practice and worked with the starters. Now he's got a chance to lead the Browns, 5.5-point home underdogs vs. San Francisco (via FanDuel), to a second straight victory.