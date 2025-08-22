The latest chapter in Shedeur Sanders' NFL story will be written on Saturday afternoon when the Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback takes the field against the Los Angeles Rams in the preseason finale.

On Thursday, head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that Sanders will play in the exhibition. However, folks will have to wait a bit before the fifth rounder sees the field. The Browns are playing their starters out of the gate, which means Joe Flacco will be under center to begin the contest. After that, Stefanski noted that fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel will be the second quarterback up, followed by Sanders. Meanwhile, Kenny Pickett, another quarterback on Cleveland's depth chart, will not play in the finale as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury.

This will be the Colorado product's first taste of game action since the preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers. Sanders was held out of Cleveland's second preseason contest against the Philadelphia Eagles due to an oblique injury.

"He's feeling better and better, so barring any setback if he comes in not feeling good tomorrow, which I don't anticipate, he would play on Saturday," Stefanski said, via the official team website.

Here's how you can watch Saturday's game.

Where to watch and stream

Date: Saturday, August 23

Saturday, August 23 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Location: Huntington Bank Field (Cleveland, Ohio)

Huntington Bank Field (Cleveland, Ohio) TV: NFL Network | Stream: Fubo (Start watching, save $20!)

Earlier this week, Stefanski made it official by naming Flacco as the Browns Week 1 starter, which eliminated any thought of Sanders (or Gabriel) pushing the envelope to possibly rise atop the depth chart with a strong effort in this upcoming exhibition. While becoming QB1 out of the gate is no longer in the cards, this is quite the stage for Sanders to continue to push towards securing his spot on the opening 53-man roster in what is a crowded quarterback room.

Sanders will also be looking to build off an overall stellar debut back in Week 1 of the preseason. There, he got the start and completed 14 of his 23 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns. He also added 19 yards rushing on four carries.

In that debut, Sanders showed tremendous poise, delivering throws even with pressure around him. That includes a perfectly placed deep ball in-stride to Luke Floriea for a 30-yard gain.

Meanwhile, both of Sanders' touchdown throws saw the young quarterback fit the football into tight windows while on the move. His first touchdown pass saw Sanders roll out to his left and the righty was able to set his feet, and thread the needle into the back left corner of the end zone for the score.

If Sanders can flash once again whenever he gets onto the field during this matchup against the Rams, it could go a long way in not only solidifying his roster spot, but also further stamp his potential as a possible long-term option under center.