While his future NFL team remains a mystery, it's become clear that Shedeur Sanders wouldn't mind getting selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2025 NFL Draft.

The former Colorado quarterback recently showed that when he asked by Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby to name his favorite NFL receivers. Two of Sanders' choices play for Pittsburgh.

"I like (Chris) Olave, I like Malik (Nabers), and I like George Pickens and DK Metcalf," Sanders said with a smile. "So, whatever that means for whoever is listening."

Along with Pickens and Metcalf, Sanders also mentioned two wideouts who play for teams -- the Saints and Giants -- that could also be possible landing spots for Sanders along with the Steelers. The Giants own the No. 3 overall pick but are expected to use that pick to draft former Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter. The Saints, who own the No. 9 overall pick, have a need for a quarterback given Derek Carr's shoulder injury that could impact his availability this season.

If the Saints don't draft him, Sanders could fall to the Steelers with the 21st overall pick. Pittsburgh is looking to acquire two quarterbacks between now and the start of training camp. Whoever is the Steelers' starting quarterback this season will have a pretty nice situation that includes having one of the NFL's best receiver duos in Pickens and Metcalf.

When asked to name his all-time NFL duos, Sanders took the opportunity to add more fuel to the fire when it comes to the Steelers possibly drafting him.

"Whoever is gonna be the quarterback for DK Metcalf and George Pickens," Sanders said. "Whoever that is."