Despite the Cleveland Browns scoring just one touchdown in a 26-8 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, quarterback Shedeur Sanders will get another look as the starter next week against the Tennessee Titans. Coach Kevin Stefanski declined to comment on whether he locked up the role for good or if he remains in a week-to-week competition with Dillon Gabriel.

The announcement came after an ESPN report stated the Browns are open to giving Sanders an "extended look" in the starting job. They previously gave Gabriel a six-game opportunity, but after he suffered a concussion in the last of those starts, he ceded the job to his fellow rookie.

Sanders made his second career start in the loss to the 49ers and completed 16 of 25 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown. He also ran once for a 6-yard gain.

"He's battling like all of our guys are battling," Stefanski said of Sanders. "I know there's plays he wants back, but we'll look at it and we'll correct it."

Although it came in a losing effort, Sanders at times looked more comfortable running the offense than in his previous two outings. He was more accurate than in his starting debut against the Las Vegas Raiders when he went just 11-for-20, and he was dramatically more effective than his 4-for-16 relief appearance against the Baltimore Ravens.